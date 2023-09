Motorists in Kerry are being urged to drive with caution this morning following heavy rainfall overnight.

A status yellow rain warning is in place until 6pm, with persistent and heavy rain expected.

Met Éireann says this may cause localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Advertisement

Gardaí are warning of surface water on some Kerry roads and poor conditions this morning, particularly in North Kerry, and they’re urging people to drive with extra care.