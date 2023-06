Killarney Gardaí say that an oil spill on the N72 has now been cleared.

Emergency services attended the scene of the spill, on the main Mallow road between Barraduff and Rathmore, this morning.

Gardaí say a number of cars spun on the road but no accidents were reported.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána are advising motorists in the area to continue to drive with caution.