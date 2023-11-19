Advertisement
News

Motorists advised to avoid road in Beaufort

Nov 19, 2023 17:50 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised to avoid road in Beaufort
Share this article

Gardaí are advising motorists to expect delays if travelling through Beaufort.

This is following a crash in the Whitefield area

Road users are advised to avoid the area if possible

Advertisement

No further information is available at this time.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Long-awaited respite centre opens in South Kerry
Advertisement
Cúnamh Iveragh opens respite centre in South Kerry
Census 2022 shows 87% of Kerry’s population are Irish citizens
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Schoolboys and Girls review
Lowry best of Irish
Long-awaited respite centre opens in South Kerry
Treble for Kerry jockey at Navan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus