Motorcyclist dies following collision in Moyvane

A motorcyclist in his 40s has been killed in a crash in Kerry.

The collision with a van happened in Moyvane at about 7 o'clock yesterday evening.

The driver of the van - a man in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital Kerry where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene is underway, the L1015 road from the N69 to Moyvane village will be closed until further notice.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time - especially those with dashcam footage - to get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.