Mother whose son has been on dentist waiting list since 2020, says people with additional needs are being forgotten by HSE

A Kerry mother whose young adult son has additional needs says he's been waiting over three years to see a dentist.

Fiona’s 23-year-old son has to be seen by a dentist who specialises in treating patients with special needs.

She says his dental health is very important, as he is at risk of seizures; but is unable to find out how long he will be on the waiting list to be seen.

Fiona says it’s beyond frustrating that her son has not been seen by a dentist since 2020.

She believes people with additional needs are being forgotten about by the HSE.

Radio Kerry has contacted the HSE for comment.