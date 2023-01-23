Mother of child treated by South Kerry CAMHS believes more patients were lost to follow-up care

A mother whose son was a patient of South Kerry CAMHS believes there are far more than 140 young people in the country who've been lost to follow-up care.

An interim report into Ireland’s youth mental health services was published today, authored by the Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty.

It followed the publication of the Maskey Report last year, which found the care received by 240 young people in South Kerry CAMHS didn’t meet acceptable standards.

Advertisement

Today’s report found that in one community health organisation, there were 140 lost cases within that particular CAMHS team.

Mary, not her real name, is a member of the Kerry CAMHS Family Support Group, and she says she feels anger and disgust over the findings in today’s report.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a random sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services began over the summer, which was due to be published in October.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says today’s report raises further questions for CAMHS patients in Kerry, and especially North Kerry.