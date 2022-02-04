Mother of 5-year-old Listowel girl with serious brain injury hoping rehabilitation will be beneficial

The mother of a 5-year-old Listowel girl with a serious brain injury is hoping rehabilitation will be beneficial.

Emily Kruszyna sustained the injury in a car crash last August; she was in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin up until last week where she underwent two brain surgeries.

She’s now returned home to Listowel but is waiting for a place in the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

Her mother Iwona hopes Emily will get back to how she was before the crash, as everything including her walking, talking, and ability to eat have been impacted.

Iwona says, however, there’s a long road ahead and they’re unsure of the outcome for Emily.

Iwona’s friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Emily and her family as she undergoes rehabilitation - a link to it is here.