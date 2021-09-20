Most stylish racegors picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival

A Killarney woman and a County Meath man were named the most sylish racegoers at the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival.

The festival began in Listowel yesterday, for the first time in two years, and will run until Saturday.

Miriam Prendergast from Killarney and Benny O'Keeffe from Meath were selected as overall winners and each received a €400 cash prize.

Fashionistas will have another chance to dress up for Ladies Day on Friday.

The event will be judged by style icon Celia Holman Lee and has an overall cash prize fund of €1,000.

Meanwhile, a Kerry fashion designer showcased his latest collection at London Fashion Week.

Colin Horgan from Ardfert filmed his Spring/Summer '22 collection in Tralee; it was shown to an international audience at the prestigious fashion week over the weekend.