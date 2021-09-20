Advertisement
Most stylish racegors picked at Listowel Harvest Racing Festival

Sep 20, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Left to right: Benny O Keeffe, Emily O'Donoghue and Miriam Prendergast NEWS RELEASE The Kingdom and the Royal County win out in the style stakes on the opening day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival Glorious sunshine welcomed back racegoers for the first time in two years to the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival which started this afternoon (Sunday 19th) and runs for 7 days until Saturday (25th). In addition to serious racing and serious fun, racegoers also had the opportunity to sartorially compete off the track in the style stakes as Listowel Races hosted an additional Best Dressed Event - the Most Stylish Racegoers kindly sponsored by McElligotts Tralee and Honda Ireland. Benny O’Keeffe from County Meath and Miriam Prendergast from Killarney - were selected by fashion blogger and judge Emily O’Donoghue aka @fashionablyfortyish as the overall winners and each received a €400 cash prize. Benny wore a sky blue suit he purchased in Burtons, paired with a merl grey waistcoat, set off with a soft pink shirt cleverly co-ordinated with a pink and grey check tie. He purchased his very dapper hat in the Ukraine. Miriam wore a black bustier wide legged jumpsuit with belt, styled with a very feminine one sleeve off white blouse with ruched details. She both designed and made the outfit herself and paired it with a headpiece she loaned from a friend who got it in MacBees Killarney. She finished her look with a pretty vintage bag. The runners up in the ladies category each received a generous hamper from McElligotts Tralee (with special thanks to McGuires Pharmacy Listowel). The runners up in the gents category received tickets to the Sunday of the June Bank Holiday race meeting in Listowel in 2022. Of course, there is more to come in the style stakes with one of Ireland’s most prestigious best dressed events - the McElligotts Honda Ladies Day - making a most welcome return this year to the racecourse on Friday 24th of September. Judged by style ic
Meanwhile, a Kerry fashion designer showcased his latest collection at London Fashion Week.

Colin Horgan from Ardfert filmed his Spring/Summer '22 collection in Tralee; it was shown to an international audience at the prestigious fashion week over the weekend.

 

