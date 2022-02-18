Advertisement
Most roads in Kerry cleared following storm

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Most roads across the county have been cleared of blockages following Storm Eunice.

Kerry County Council crews have been working to clear fallen trees and debris since early morning.

