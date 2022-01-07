Advertisement
Most categories of criminal activity decrease in Kerry during 2021

Jan 7, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Most categories of criminal activity decrease in Kerry during 2021
Most categories of crime decreased in Kerry during 2021.

That's according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster, who gave an overview of reported of crime in the county.

She says there have been reductions in the number of people caught with drugs for personal use, burglaries and assaults.

However, thefts and sale and supply of drugs offences have increased.

Chief Superintendent Foster says gardaí in Kerry are being strategic in terms of targeting criminal activity.

