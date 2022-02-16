Advertisement
News

More than 160 beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use

Feb 16, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
More than 160 beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use More than 160 beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use
Share this article

A third of beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use.

354 of the available spaces in Kerry were occupied as of December.

Kerry can accommodate 521 residents in six direct provision centres.

Advertisement

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman released figures relating to occupancy levels in direct provision centres following a question by Independent TD Catherine Connolly in the Dail.

The figures revealed Atlas House in Killarney has capacity for 90 residents and had 56 occupants while Atlas House in Tralee can house 100, with 84 residents.

Johnston Marina in Tralee had 72 occupants with a capacity for 90 people.

Advertisement

Atlantic Lodge in Kenmare can house 98 people and had 47 residents.

Linden House in Killarney has a capacity of 88 and had 58 residents.

The International Protection Accommodation Services says centres might not be fully utilised for different reasons.

Advertisement

This includes their policy of having no more than three unrelated people per room, medical and refurbishment reasons.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus