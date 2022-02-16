More than 160 beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use

A third of beds available to asylum seekers in Kerry are not in use.

354 of the available spaces in Kerry were occupied as of December.

Kerry can accommodate 521 residents in six direct provision centres.

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman released figures relating to occupancy levels in direct provision centres following a question by Independent TD Catherine Connolly in the Dail.

The figures revealed Atlas House in Killarney has capacity for 90 residents and had 56 occupants while Atlas House in Tralee can house 100, with 84 residents.

Johnston Marina in Tralee had 72 occupants with a capacity for 90 people.

Atlantic Lodge in Kenmare can house 98 people and had 47 residents.

Linden House in Killarney has a capacity of 88 and had 58 residents.

The International Protection Accommodation Services says centres might not be fully utilised for different reasons.

This includes their policy of having no more than three unrelated people per room, medical and refurbishment reasons.