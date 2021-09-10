More farmers urged to take part in Kerry Social Farming

More Kerry farmers are being asked to get involved in the Kerry Social Farming Project.

Established in 2013, the community-led initiative provides farming and social inclusion opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

There are currently 50 participants going to 30 host farmers around the county helping with a range of tasks from minding animals to planting vegetables.

However, there is a waiting list of 30 participants and Kerry Social Farming is asking interested farmers to contact them through the South Kerry Development Partnership Office.

One of the participants in the project, Antoinette from Ballybunion, told Agritime how important her weekly trip to Rena Blake’s farm is: