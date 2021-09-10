Advertisement
News

More farmers urged to take part in Kerry Social Farming

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
More farmers urged to take part in Kerry Social Farming More farmers urged to take part in Kerry Social Farming
Share this article

More Kerry farmers are being asked to get involved in the Kerry Social Farming Project.

Established in 2013, the community-led initiative provides farming and social inclusion opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

There are currently 50 participants going to 30 host farmers around the county helping with a range of tasks from minding animals to planting vegetables.

Advertisement

However, there is a waiting list of 30 participants and Kerry Social Farming is asking interested farmers to contact them through the South Kerry Development Partnership Office.

One of the participants in the project, Antoinette from Ballybunion, told Agritime how important her weekly trip to Rena Blake’s farm is:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus