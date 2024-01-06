Advertisement
Mobile and internet providers invited to address Kerry County Council to discuss coverage issues

Jan 6, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Mobile and internet providers invited to address Kerry County Council to discuss coverage issues
Representatives from National Broadband Ireland and the telecommunication providers are to be invited before the council to provide an update on their services and the lack of coverage in parts of Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea tabled the motion at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

It followed on from a motion he raised at last month’s Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting which outlined the impact coverage issues are having on GP services in Milltown.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked that Kerry County Council invite representatives from National Broadband Ireland and the telecommunication providers of broadband and mobile services to give a presentation to the council addressing their roll-out plans as well as what he terms the serious anomalies with their services.

He’s previously claimed that people’s lives and well-being are at risk due to the poor quality phone and broadband services in Lower Bridge Street, Milltown.

Dr Bernard Ruane told Radio Kerry that he’s had to return to the postal service to communicate with patients, because mobile and internet coverage is so poor at his practice.

Cllr O’Shea says he doesn’t know what’s going on in the lower part of Milltown and claims he’s been told the telecommunication services in this area aren’t due to be upgraded for three years.

He says these services are outdated and he wants the providers to come before the council to explain what’s going on.

Cllr Michael O’Shea says this is a matter of health and safety.

