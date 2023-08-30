Mixed reaction from Kerry TDs to Boundary Commission Report

The decision not to change Kerry’s constituency in the Boundary Commission Report has received mixed reaction from the county’s TDs.

The updates mean there will be 21 new TDs in the next Dáil, with a total of 174 TDs as well as four new constituencies.

The changes are designed to bring the Dáil in line with the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 30,000 people.

Under the recommendations, Kerry will remain as a five seat constituency.

Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin was critical of the recommendations, adding that election quotas need to be seriously looked at going forward - to get a better balance for rural constituencies.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, welcomed the Boundary Commission’s recommendation.

He says it was a conservative report, but he believes the commission will inevitably have to carry out another review in the future.

Deputy Daly says it was important that parts of Kerry’s county bounds were not redrawn into other constituencies.

Pa Daly says Sinn Féin has yet to decide on its general election strategy, however he believes the party will run two candidates in Kerry in the next election.