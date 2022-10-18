Advertisement
Minster announces investment for two Killarney school building works

Oct 18, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister Foley at Killarney Community College alongside Niamh Mulligan (Career Guidance Teacher), Stella Loughnane (Principal, Killarney Community College), Ann O Dwyer (Kerry ETB) Colm McEvoy (Kerry ETB), Eilish O’Leary (Deputy Principal, Killarney Community College) and Marie Moloney (Chairperson, Board of Management, Killarney Community College)
Minister for Education, Norma Foley has announced approval for building works at two Killarney schools.

Permission has been granted to Knockanes National school in Headford for an extension, which will add two classrooms and accommodation for a new special education teaching room.

While, Killarney Community College has received approval for construction of two, state-of-the-art special education classrooms.

The Kerry TD says these projects will greatly enhance the provision of education in the Killarney area.

 

