Ministerial intervention in Kerry County Development Plan called undemocratic

Intervention by the Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning in the Kerry County Development Plan is undemocratic.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald and Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae.

Minister Peter Burke has issued a draft direction to Kerry County Council to revise maps where windfarm development could take place.

This followed a complaint from the Office of the Planning Regulator.

In April, councillors voted to restrict further wind development in all townlands, except those around Kilgarvan.

This plan would reduce the proposed area open for consideration for wind farms by 90% compared to the previous plan; at the time it drew criticism from the Office of the Planning Regulator.

In correspondence to Kerry County Council, Minister Peter Burke stated in his opinion the development plan failed to implement a recommendation made to the planning authority by his office and it also fails to set out an overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald says this intervention is undemocratic, adding these changes now affect the whole county.

He’s urging everyone to make submissions to the new public consultation that's underway as a result:

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae denies councillors knew the OPR would object and overturn their decision, when they voted to restrict further windfarm development: