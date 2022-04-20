Minister says South Kerry CAMHS patients won't lose medical cards if they sign up to compensation scheme

Young mental health patients in South Kerry will not lose their medical cards if they sign up to a State compensation scheme.

That’s according to mental health minister, Mary Butler.

She’s been speaking about the scheme that’s been established to compensate children and teenagers who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

An independent review established that many had been harmed or put at serious risk of harm because of treatment they received at South Kerry CAMHS.

The Maskey Report found that between 2016 and 2020, significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of a junior doctor at South Kerry CAMHS.

A further 227, who were seen by this doctor, were put at serious risk of harm while the Maskey Report also found that another 13 children received ‘risky’ treatment from other doctors.

Those who are eligible to take part will receive €5,000 to cover any initial expenses involved in taking part in the compensation process.

Minister of State with responsibility for mental health, Mary Butler, says if young people and their families aren’t happy with the compensatory scheme process, they would still have the statutory right to take legal action.

The Irish Independent says that €20 million could be paid out to victims under the scheme; Minister of State Butler wouldn’t comment on that figure but says compensation would cost “many, many” millions.