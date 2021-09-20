Advertisement
Minister says Kerry campus of MTU will not become a forgotten outpost

Sep 20, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry campus of the Munster Technological University will not become a forgotten outpost.

That’s according to the Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris, who was in the county today to visit the campus in Dromtacker, Tralee.

The MTU comprises six campuses across Cork and Kerry, however, the majority of students and staff are based in the former Cork Institute of Technology campus.

Minister Harris says he intentionally visited the Tralee campus first to show his and the department’s commitment to the Kerry side of the MTU.

He says the government will do everything it can to support the new university.

