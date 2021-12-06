Advertisement
Minister says he'll give application for new pier in Cromane due consideration

Dec 6, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The marine minister says he'll give any application for a new pier in Cromane due consideration.

Minister Charlie McConalogue was responding to a parliamentary question from Government Deputy Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who'd asked about the provision of pier in the Mid Kerry village.

The minister said he visited the area recently and spoke with the community group about potential future development and funding mechanisms provided by the department.

He cited the Seafood Sector Task Force's report, which is recommending an initiative for the development of publicly-owned marine infrastructure.

Minister McConalogue added that should any application be submitted by Kerry County Council in relation to Cromane, it will be given due consideration, taking into account the terms and conditions.

