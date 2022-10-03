Advertisement
News

Minister says he’d welcome funding proposal for MTU Tralee campus accommodation

Oct 3, 2022 18:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister says he’d welcome funding proposal for MTU Tralee campus accommodation Minister says he’d welcome funding proposal for MTU Tralee campus accommodation
Share this article

The Minister for Higher Education says he’d welcome any funding proposal for the development of on campus accommodation in Tralee.

Minister Simon Harris was speaking at the launch Munster Technological University’s Strategic Plan for 2022 to 2027.

A new law surrounding technological universities, formerly institutes of technology, allows them to seek government loans.

Advertisement

Minister Harris says he’s already met with MTU to discuss on campus accommodation, and would welcome further engagement on this.

 

Advertisement

President of MTU, Professor Maggie Cusack, welcomes the change in law, allowing technological universities apply for government loans.

She says MTU already has a group looking at all options for on campus accommodation, and adds MTU wants to be able to help students with housing.

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile Chair of the Governing Body of MTU, Jimmy Deenihan, says on campus accommodation is the next big objective of MTU.

He says private funding was used in the development of the Kerry Sports Academy, and suggested this could be an option for MTU for developing on campus accommodation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus