Advertisement
News

Minister says confidence has to be rebuilt in CAMHS

Feb 3, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Minister says confidence has to be rebuilt in CAMHS Minister says confidence has to be rebuilt in CAMHS
Share this article

The Minister with responsibility for mental health says confidence has to be rebuilt in the in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Minister of State Mary Butler was speaking the Dáil on Wednesday,  in response to a question from Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin.

He raised the length of time it takes to fill posts, and called for a review of what background checks were made in the recruitment of the doctor at the centre of the South Kerry CAMHS controversy.

Advertisement

Deputy Griffin said confidence in the CAMHS sector has gone, and Minister Mary Butler agreed, saying that's why they've devised a three-pronged approach to review the controversy:

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus