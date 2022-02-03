Minister says confidence has to be rebuilt in CAMHS

The Minister with responsibility for mental health says confidence has to be rebuilt in the in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Minister of State Mary Butler was speaking the Dáil on Wednesday, in response to a question from Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip, Brendan Griffin.

He raised the length of time it takes to fill posts, and called for a review of what background checks were made in the recruitment of the doctor at the centre of the South Kerry CAMHS controversy.

Deputy Griffin said confidence in the CAMHS sector has gone, and Minister Mary Butler agreed, saying that's why they've devised a three-pronged approach to review the controversy: