Advertisement
News

Minister says approval in principle given for 32 social homes in Kerry

Apr 12, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Minister says approval in principle given for 32 social homes in Kerry Minister says approval in principle given for 32 social homes in Kerry
https://pixabay.com/photos/construction-site-6346247/
Share this article

The Minister for Education says approval in principle has been given for 32 social housing units in Kerry.

Minister Norma Foley says she's received confirmation that the Department of Housing has given approval in principle to Kerry County Council for the developments in Tralee and Lixnaw.

Nineteen units - 18 apartments and one house - will be built under the social housing construction scheme planned for Garryruth Road in Tralee.

Advertisement

This will consist of 13 one-bedroom apartments, five two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom house.

The turnkey scheme at The Green, Ballinageragh, Lixnaw will consist of 13 houses.

This will consist of four one-bedroom homes and nine three-bedroom houses.

Advertisement

Minister Foley, who's the Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, says she received the confirmation from Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus