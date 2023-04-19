Minister Ryan clarifies stance on LNG

Over 160 groups signed an letter calling on the Green Party leader to state his position.

Minister Ryan has been an opponent of liquefied natural gas terminals.

However, it was reported recently that he might be backtracking on his opposition in light of concerns around security of energy supply.

Shannon LNG has applied for planning permission to construct an LNG terminal on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank - An Bord Pleanála has yet to make a decision.

A spokesperson for Minister Ryan says an energy security review is currently being carried out which is examining how Ireland can reduce its vulnerability to energy shortages. One of the best ways of doing this is to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel imports, the spokesperson says.

The spokesperson says by 2028 Ireland will begin to see the first large offshore windfarms come online and by the start of the next decade we’ll be running about 80% of our electricity system on renewables.

Minister Ryan’s spokesperson said however Ireland will remain dependent on gas in the short to medium-term as we make this transition to renewables. One focus of the energy security review is what backup storage we might have in place in the event of a disruption in the gas supply from the UK.

The spokesperson says any measures to increase security of our energy supply, must comply with legally-binding climate targets and avoid locking Ireland into long-term fossil fuel infrastructure or allowing the use of fracked gas.

The spokesperson says Minister Eamon Ryan does not believe a commercial LNG facility would meet these criteria as it would only expand the use of gas and make us more reliant on such imports.

The statement also claims that a commercial facility would be focused on supplying private customers rather than providing back-up storage and security for the Irish people.