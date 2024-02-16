Advertisement
Sports minister in Killarney to discuss redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium

Feb 16, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
The sports minister is in Killarney today to discuss the proposed multi-million euro redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium.

The planned redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney is estimated to cost over €70 million.

Thomas Byrne has been meeting the Kerry GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association.

Minister Byrne says state funding for sports projects must ensure female participation.

The minister for state with responsibility for sport says the Government will introduce a new charge to fund public service broadcasting and replace the TV licence fee.

Fianna Fáil minister Thomas Byrne says they won't leave this decision to a new administration.

