County board chairman says proposed Fitzgerald stadium redevelopment is opportunity to host major events

The proposed €72.5 million redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium, is a huge opportunity to bring major events to Killarney.

That’s the view of Pat O’Sullivan, chairman of the Kerry County Board.

He says the refurbishment opens the possibility to stage concerts at the venue, as well as other sporting events, such as rugby and soccer matches.

Mr O’Sullivan says making the stadium a state of the art, all-purpose events venue, would provide a huge boost to tourism in the town.

Meanwhile, Mr O' Sullivan says more education is needed around the impact of social media.

He says videos shared online recently, showing the burnings of a flag and jersey of two Kerry clubs, is hurtful to those who give their all to their clubs.

Mr O' Sullivan says people don't understand the effect of such videos being posted online.