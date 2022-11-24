Advertisement
News

County board chairman says proposed Fitzgerald stadium redevelopment is opportunity to host major events

Nov 24, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
County board chairman says proposed Fitzgerald stadium redevelopment is opportunity to host major events County board chairman says proposed Fitzgerald stadium redevelopment is opportunity to host major events
Share this article

The proposed €72.5 million redevelopment of Fitzgerald Stadium, is a huge opportunity to bring major events to Killarney.

That’s the view of Pat O’Sullivan, chairman of the Kerry County Board.

He says the refurbishment opens the possibility to stage concerts at the venue, as well as other sporting events, such as rugby and soccer matches.

Advertisement

Mr O’Sullivan says making the stadium a state of the art, all-purpose events venue, would provide a huge boost to tourism in the town.

 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mr O' Sullivan says more education is needed around the impact of social media.

He says videos shared online recently, showing the burnings of a flag and jersey of two Kerry clubs, is hurtful to those who give their all to their clubs.

Mr O' Sullivan says people don't understand the effect of such videos being posted online.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus