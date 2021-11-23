Advertisement
News

Minister McEntee to address GRA conference in Killarney

Nov 23, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Minister McEntee to address GRA conference in Killarney Minister McEntee to address GRA conference in Killarney
Share this article

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will tell a garda conference in Killarney that mandatory psychological support services should be widened in the force.

In a speech to the Garda Representative Association, Helen McEntee will commit to working with the garda commissioner to provide extra mental health support services and training.

The minister will say gardaí deal with highly traumatic incidents in the course of their work and it's vital they get the support they need. Helen McEntee also plans to stress the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus