Minister McEntee to address GRA conference in Killarney

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will tell a garda conference in Killarney that mandatory psychological support services should be widened in the force.

In a speech to the Garda Representative Association, Helen McEntee will commit to working with the garda commissioner to provide extra mental health support services and training.

The minister will say gardaí deal with highly traumatic incidents in the course of their work and it's vital they get the support they need. Helen McEntee also plans to stress the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues.