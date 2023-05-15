Minister Malcolm Noonan to attend marine protection event in South Kerry

Minister of State for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan will attend a marine protection event in Kerry this week.

“Our Marine Heritage” will feature a panel discussion with Minister Noonan; Shannon Rake from Mission Blue; Dr Donal Griffin from the Fair Seas campaign; and Vincent Hyland of Wild Derrynane.

A screening of short film – Fair Seas: The Kingdom of Kerry – by Fair Seas will also take place.

Advertisement

Event compere and Kenmare Green Party representative, Cleo Murphy, says this is an opportune time to reflect on how we want to protect the waters in Kerry.

Our Marine Heritage takes place in Templenoe Community Centre this Thursday, May 18th, at 8pm.