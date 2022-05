Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton is visiting Kerry today.

She’ll turn the sod on the €61 million N69 Listowel Bypass Scheme this afternoon at 4.30pm.

The bypass comprises an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee-Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Advertisement

Minister Naughton will also officially open the R556 Rathscannell road at 2.30pm, following resurfacing last month.