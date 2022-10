Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton is visiting Kerry today.

She’ll officially open the N70 Brackaharagh Road Project, near Caherdaniel.

The project consisted of the widening and realignment of the 1.2KM national secondary road in the townland of Brackharagh.

Minister Naughton will officially open the road in a ceremony at 4PM.

She will also officially open the Listowel to Abbeyfeale and Tralee to Fenit greenways tomorrow.