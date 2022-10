Two greenways in Kerry have been officially opened today.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton officiated at the ceremonies.

This morning she opened the 10.5km Listowel to Abbeyfeale greenway, and the 11.2km Tralee-Fenit greenway.

Minister Naughton says Kerry is leading the way nationally and praised the communities locally in delivering the greenways.