Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton continues her visit to Kerry today.

She’ll officially open two stretches of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenway.

Minister Naughton opened the Listowel to Abbeyfeale greenway at 9am.

The 10.5km stretch of greenway between Listowel town and the Limerick county bounds was opened to the public earlier this month.

Minister Naughton will also officially open the Tralee to Fenit greenway, on the Bracker O’Regan Road, at 11am.