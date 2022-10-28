Minister hails greenways as huge opportunity for tourism in Kerry

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport has hailed the Kingdom of Kerry greenways as a huge opportunity for tourism in the county.

Hildegarde Naughton officiated two ceremonies this morning, for the official opening of the Listowel-Abbeyfeale and Tralee-Fenit greenways.

Minister Hildgarde Naughton performed the official openings of two stretches of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenway today.

The 10.5km Listowel to Abbeyfeale greenway, running from the Tim Kennelly roundabout in Listowel to the Limerick county bounds was opened by Minister Naughton this morning.

Cathaoirleach for Listowel Municipal District, Aoife Thornton says it’s an important day for the whole county

Construction began on the 11.3km Tralee-Fenit Greenway in November 2019.

The route links Fenit Village to Tralee town by travelling along the corridor of a former railway line. And was officially opened by Minister Hildegard Naughton today.

Cathaoirleach of Tralee Municipal District, Cllr Mikey Sheehy, says the greenway is going to be a huge community asset .

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Muirrell says it’s a huge opportunity for the county to benefit from greenways going forward.