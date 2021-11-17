Minister for Education rejects assertion not enough done to make schools safe

Minister for Education Norma Foley rejects the assertion that not enough has been done to make schools safe.

She says public health deems schools as places of low transmission and says all the necessary infection prevention measures are in place in schools.

Minister Foley, who is a Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, says despite some confusion yesterday, teachers are not exempt from new household close contact rules.

When asked if it was a mistake not to pause the final stage of reopening in October, Minister Foley had this response:

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley says an action plan will be in place at University Hospital Kerry before Christmas.

She says she's discussed the challenges faced at the hospital with Taoiseach Michael Martin, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and head of the HSE Paul Reid.

Minister Norma Foley also spoke to the national director of acute hospitals Liam Woods, who visited UHK last Friday; he committed to put an action place in place for UHK before Christmas: