Minister expects hotel rooms used for Ukrainians will be freed up for next year’s tourist season

A government minister expects many hotel rooms, currently occupied by Ukrainian refugees will be freed up for next year’s tourist season.

That’s according to Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English who was speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business.

Killarney hotels are accommodating one of the highest number of Ukrainian refugees in the country, along with asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, the Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation in Kerry, Bernadette Randles, said commentary stating Killarney is full isn’t true and is unhelpful.

She said there are still 30 hotels in the town offering rooms to tourists, but noted a plan is needed for next year’s tourist season.

Minister Damien English says it’s expected an initiative launched recently, aimed at getting vacant houses back into use, will free up a lot of hotel rooms currently being used as temporary accommodation:

Property owners can offer homes at gov.ie/offerahome or by contacting the local authority in which their property is located.