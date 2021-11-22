Minister committed to support development of Kerry Airport

The Minister with responsibility for aviation is committed to supporting regional connectivity and the development of Kerry Airport.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, was speaking after funding of over one million euro (€1,086,096) was announced for Kerry Airport.

It’s being provided under the Regional Airports Programme, and will allow for an investment in energy saving lighting and electric vehicles.

The funding is being welcomed by Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Minister Naughton is keen to support the development of Kerry Airport.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton doesn't believe there’ll be another lockdown, but she’s emphasising the importance of people restricting social contacts.