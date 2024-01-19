There’s been an almost 50% reduction in the number of people on waiting lists more than 12 months at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, who says 2023 is the second year in row the hospital’s waiting lists fell.

Advertisement

The Minister for Health claims there’s been significant progress in relation to the number waiting for appointments in Kerry in the past year.

He says there’s been a 47% reduction, or 650 fewer patients, waiting over 12 months for an outpatient appointment at University Hospital Kerry.

There’s been a 30% reduction, or 100 fewer patients, waiting for an inpatient or day-case procedure.

Advertisement

There was also a 95% reduction, down 40 patients, in those waiting over six months for an inpatient or day-case procedure.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has thanked healthcare workers in University Hospital Kerry for their efforts.

He says there are now fewer patients waiting than a year ago, and that 2023 was the second year in a row that the hospital’s waiting lists fell.