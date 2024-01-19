Advertisement
News

Minister claims significant progress in lowering UHK waiting lists

Jan 19, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Minister claims significant progress in lowering UHK waiting lists
Share this article

There’s been an almost 50% reduction in the number of people on waiting lists more than 12 months at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, who says 2023 is the second year in row the hospital’s waiting lists fell.

 

Advertisement

The Minister for Health claims there’s been significant progress in relation to the number waiting for appointments in Kerry in the past year.

He says there’s been a 47% reduction, or 650 fewer patients, waiting over 12 months for an outpatient appointment at University Hospital Kerry.

There’s been a 30% reduction, or 100 fewer patients, waiting for an inpatient or day-case procedure.

Advertisement

There was also a 95% reduction, down 40 patients, in those waiting over six months for an inpatient or day-case procedure.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has thanked healthcare workers in University Hospital Kerry for their efforts.

He says there are now fewer patients waiting than a year ago, and that 2023 was the second year in a row that the hospital’s waiting lists fell.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Free energy clinic in Tralee tomorrow
Advertisement
4,000-year-old burial tomb located in Ballyferriter
Killarney hotel to continue trading for its regulars and won’t house asylum seekers
Advertisement

Recommended

4,000-year-old burial tomb located in Ballyferriter
New owner of Park Hotel in Kenmare says government must introduce measures to support the hospitality industry
New operators of Kerry nursing homes say it’s undergoing changes to address non-compliance in HIQA reports
INMO general secretary doesn’t agree with new protocol at UHK
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus