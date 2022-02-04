Milltown is as one of 26 locations nationwide to benefit from new Government scheme

Milltown in Mid Kerry is one of 26 locations nationwide to benefit from a new Government scheme.

The first ever Town Centre First policy aims to bring new life into town centres.

The Kerry Greens have welcomed the launch of the policy, saying this approach revitalises and regenerates towns.

Advertisement

This Town Centre First strategy seeks to tackle vacancy, and combat dereliction, making towns better places to live, work, run a business, and raise a family.

The policy has supports and tools to help businesses and local communities deliver on the vision for their area.

The designated towns, including Milltown in mid Kerry, will also gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officer, who will drive future development.

Advertisement

The policy is funded by a multi-billion-euro investment from a number of major Government schemes - such as the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

In December, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced €100,000 in funding for Kerry County Council to support the development of a Town Centre First Plan for Milltown.

Further funding phases for Town Centre First Plans will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

The Town Centre First policy can be viewed here.