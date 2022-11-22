Advertisement
Midterm review of regional airports announced by Minister Hildegarde Naughton

Nov 22, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Midterm review of regional airports announced by Minister Hildegarde Naughton
Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton, has asked her department to commence the mid-term review of the Regional Airports Programme.

The aim of the Regional Airports report is to provide funding to Ireland’s smallest airports – including Kerry airport.

Funding is provided to ensure airports can maintain compliance in the areas of safety and security and to support sustainability projects.

A public consultation for the midterm review is asking for feedback on how to boost airport traffic and how to better utilise regional airports.

Information on how to take part in the public consultation can be found below.

Initial views are welcomed by 31st December 2022, by emailing the Department of Transport at [email protected]

