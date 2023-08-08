Mid-Kerry farmer devastated after 11 lambs killed in dog attack

A mid-Kerry farmer says he's utterly devastated after 11 of his lambs were killed by dogs.

On Saturday, Tomás O'Leary went to his farm, which is located between Faha and Beaufort, to check on his flock.

He found 11 had been killed and 18 were injured as a result of the dog attack.

This will cost Tomás O’Leary over €2,000 for vet fees, the disposal of the carcasses and for the damage done to his land.

Mr O'Leary has reported the attack to the Gardaí and he’s asking anyone with any information to contact Killarney Garda Station.

The mid-Kerry farmers says there needs to be tougher penalties for people who don’t control their dogs: