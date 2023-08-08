Advertisement
News

Mid-Kerry farmer devastated after 11 lambs killed in dog attack

Aug 8, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Mid-Kerry farmer devastated after 11 lambs killed in dog attack Mid-Kerry farmer devastated after 11 lambs killed in dog attack
Share this article

A mid-Kerry farmer says he's utterly devastated after 11 of his lambs were killed by dogs.

On Saturday, Tomás O'Leary went to his farm, which is located between Faha and Beaufort, to check on his flock.

He found 11 had been killed and 18 were injured as a result of the dog attack.

Advertisement

This will cost Tomás O’Leary over €2,000 for vet fees, the disposal of the carcasses and for the damage done to his land.

Mr O'Leary has reported the attack to the Gardaí and he’s asking anyone with any information to contact Killarney Garda Station.

The mid-Kerry farmers says there needs to be tougher penalties for people who don’t control their dogs:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus