Mid-Kerry councillor questions planning board's ability to carry out Adare bypass

A mid-Kerry councillor has questioned whether An Bord Pleanála is equipped to carry out the proposed Adare bypass.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the proposed bypass would be a godsend for the county but doubts the resources and staffing availability of the planning board to carry out the project.

An Bord Pleanála is due to decide by January 28th whether to grant permission for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick Road. The proposed 35km development will see the congested village of Adare being bypassed, and the port town of Foynes on the N69 being connected to the motorway network near Limerick.