Mid Kerry councillor calls for re-examination of Killorglin school bus services

Feb 1, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Michael Cahill (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Mid-Kerry councillor has reiterated the need for bus services for schoolchildren living outside of Killorglin to be re-examined.

Cllr Michael Cahill says children coming from villages such as Milltown, Beaufort and Glenbeigh are getting off the bus at Fairfield and walking up to 1.2km to their respective schools.

The local councillor says he has received numerous calls from concerned parents whose children have walked through wet weather conditions to get to school.

He says Kerry County Council should liaise with Bus Éireann and the Department of Transport and Education to find a solution to the problem.

He adds it could be as simple as an increase in parking spaces for larger vehicles at schools.

 

