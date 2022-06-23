Advertisement
Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for Kerry

Jun 23, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for Kerry
A status yellow rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kerry this weekend.

It'll be in effect from Friday mid-day to Saturday mid-day.

Kerry is set for heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which may lead to spot flooding

It's not expected to clear up by Sunday as Kerry fans travelling to Dublin are being warned of a showery situation in the capital.

Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh says the situation will be monitored:

