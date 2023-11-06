Advertisement
Merger of two Kerry Credit Unions will see membership in county grow to 65,000

Nov 6, 2023 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Merger of two Kerry Credit Unions will see membership in county grow to 65,000
Two Kerry credit unions are in the process of merging.

Cara Credit Union says the process to merge with Comhar Chreidmsheasa Chorcha Dhuinhne Teoranta (CCDteo) has advanced over the past year.

The Central Bank has recently given approval to progress with the takeover, while the board of directors of both credit unions have approved the proposed transfer.

Cara Credit Union, which has branches in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff and Causeway, says a major part of the merger is to continue the identity and culture of CCDteo.

CEO of Cara Credit Union, Pa Laide describes what the next steps of the process are:

The merger will see the membership of Cara Credit Union grow to over 60,000 in Kerry.

CEO of Cara Credit Union, Pa Laide says the merger creates a stronger and more efficient credit union for their members.

