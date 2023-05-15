Advertisement
Mercy Mounthawk granted project approval for multi-million euro extension

May 15, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Mercy Mounthawk granted project approval for multi-million euro extension
Project approval has been granted for a multi-million euro extension to Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School.

The extension is to provide an additional six classrooms to the Mounthawk secondary school campus in Tralee.

The project includes four new mainstream classrooms and two classrooms dedicated to providing special education.

These will be delivered through the Department’s state-of-the-art modular framework.

Now that the school has received initial project approval, a design team and project manager will be designated by the Department.

They will design and tender the project, and oversee all elements of construction.

The project approval was announced by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

Minster Foley said this is important for the entire school community, and will ensure they can continue to meet the needs of their students, while investing in special education in the community.

