MEP's Right to be Forgotten proposal included in EU's Consumer Credit Directive

An Ireland South MEP’s proposal for the Right to be Forgotten, has been included in the European Union’s major Consumer Credit Directive.

Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, says the Right means people don’t have to disclose previous cancer diagnoses to banks and insurance companies, once a certain time has passed since the end of their treatment.

Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council, recently reached a provisional political agreement to update the EU’s rules on consumer credit.

The Fine Gael MEP says the proposal being included in the EU’s directive is "great news, as many cancer survivors are facing unjust financial penalties."

MEP Clune is calling for the Right to be Forgotten to be incorporated into Irish legislation.