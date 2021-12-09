Advertisement
MEP Seán Kelly elected first vice-chair of EU-UK Parliamentary Assembly

Dec 9, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly has been elected as first vice-chair of the European Parliament's new standing delegation to the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly.

The Fine Gael MEP, who is from Kilcummin, says he's honoured to take up the position on the delegation.

He says it will play a vital role in encouraging constructive dialogue between the EU and UK post-Brexit.

Seán Kelly is the lead MEP for UK trade matters in the European Parliament and chair of the UK Monitoring Group.

 

 

