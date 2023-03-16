MEP says Windsor Framework should lead to greater collaboration between EU and UK

An Ireland South MEP says the recent agreement between the EU and the UK on the Windsor Framework should lead to greater collaboration between both sides.

The framework, which replaces the Northern Ireland protocol and the state of EU-UK relations, were discussed in the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week.

Fine Gael MEP, Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, says there are many issues the EU needs to concentrate on, and collaboration with the UK will be important:

