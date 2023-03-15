Advertisement
MEP says more state grants are needed to help the cost of retrofitting homes

Mar 15, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP, representing a government party, says more state grants are needed to help the cost of retrofitting homes.

Fine Gael MEP, Sean Kelly, was speaking after the European Parliament voted for the proposed revision of the EU’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

The proposal aims to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in the EU building sector by 2030, with the aim of making it climate neutral by 2050.

Under the directive, all EU countries will be required to upgrade the worst performing buildings by up to three energy performance classes by 2033.

MEP Kelly, says the carrot approach is better than the stick - to get householders to make their homes more energy efficient.

