MEP says misleading labelling on goods by manufacturers must be eliminated

An Ireland South MEP says misleading information and greenwashing by manufacturers must be eliminated.

Seán Kelly was speaking in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, as the EU moves to ban misleading labelling on goods by retailers and manufacturers.

The Fine Gael MEP believes this legislation is just the beginning:

Meanwhile, Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune will vote in favour of a new EU law to ban greenwashing.

MEP Clune says the practice misleads people and erodes trust; and new legislation would prevent inaccurate certificates and labels.

She says the proposals would ban ten commercial practices that use fake claims - which exploit the growing demand for environmentally friendly products.

A vote on laws surrounding greenwashing, takes place today in the EU.