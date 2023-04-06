Advertisement
News

MEP says insurance code for cancer survivors a welcome start

Apr 6, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
MEP says insurance code for cancer survivors a welcome start MEP says insurance code for cancer survivors a welcome start
Share this article

An Ireland South MEP says an insurance code for cancer survivors is a welcome first step.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune was speaking after the Irish insurance industry announced a Code of Practice to improve access to mortgage protection insurance for those who have recovered from cancer.

As a member of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Beating Cancer, MEP Clune says this is a start, but it must be accompanied by binding legislation.

Advertisement

She says next, at European level, the Consumer Credit Directive must be ratified, which will enshrine in EU law, the Right to be Forgotten, so that an individual's past cancer diagnosis will not infringe on their ability to purchase insurance.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus