MEP says insurance code for cancer survivors a welcome start

An Ireland South MEP says an insurance code for cancer survivors is a welcome first step.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune was speaking after the Irish insurance industry announced a Code of Practice to improve access to mortgage protection insurance for those who have recovered from cancer.

As a member of the European Parliament's Special Committee on Beating Cancer, MEP Clune says this is a start, but it must be accompanied by binding legislation.

She says next, at European level, the Consumer Credit Directive must be ratified, which will enshrine in EU law, the Right to be Forgotten, so that an individual's past cancer diagnosis will not infringe on their ability to purchase insurance.